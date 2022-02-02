Alicia Silverstone on her viral ‘that’s not my name’ TikTok challenge
04:39
Share this -
copied
Actor Alicia Silverstone joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY live to talk about her new post-apocalyptic film, “Last Survivors,” and how she started a new viral TikTok trend that has caught the attention of Drew Barrymore, Gordon Ramsey, and many other big stars. “It was really fun to make and I had no idea it would become anything,” Alicia says.Feb. 2, 2022
Candace Cameron Bure on friendship with Bob Saget: 'He was so emotionally available'
00:58
Shaun White answers the biggest snowboarding questions
05:01
Vivica A. Fox reveals why she always makes her bed in a hotel
03:43
Justin Sylvester shares latest scoop on Kristen Bell, Tom Brady, Janet Jackson
05:27
Now Playing
Alicia Silverstone on her viral ‘that’s not my name’ TikTok challenge
04:39
UP NEXT
8-year-old sneaks his own book onto library shelf and becomes a hit