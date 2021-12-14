Alicia Keys talks about her new album, her kids and more live on TODAY
03:28
As the Citi Music series continues on TODAY, Alicia Keys pauses between live performances on the plaza to talk about her just-released album, “Keys.” She explains that it’s a double album, featuring both original songs and remixes. She also talks about what’s new with her children, Egypt and Genesis.Dec. 14, 2021
