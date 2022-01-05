Chef Alex Guarnaschelli from “Alex vs. America” joins Jenna and Sheinelle to make a noodle-free vegetable lasagna with Italian-grandmother style white béchamel sauce. Guarnaschelli’s new Food Network show has her competing against chefs from around the country as they try to knock her off her culinary throne.Jan. 5, 2022
Alex Guarnaschelli makes noodle-free lasagna
