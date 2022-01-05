IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Want a 'new year, new you'? Shop Steals & Deals resolution essentials up to 76% off

  • Now Playing

    Alex Guarnaschelli makes noodle-free lasagna

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    What is a pancake cake? Milk Bar founder shares recipe for trendy dessert (or breakfast)

    04:06

  • Milk Bar owner shares red velvet cake recipe for Savannah Guthrie’s birthday

    03:54

  • Baked by Melissa CEO shares her recipe for salad that went viral on TikTok

    06:56

  • Make chef JJ Johnson's seafood gumbo for New Year’s Eve

    03:01

  • Impress your friends by making these recipes from Carson and Siri Daly

    05:50

  • Make this mushroom ragu with new pasta shape cascatelli

    05:31

  • Jim Carrey reacts to British baker’s life-size Grinch cake

    00:53

  • Make fried chicken, hand pies for New Year’s Eve

    05:11

  • ‘Korean Vegan’ makes easy egg rolls and kimchi fried rice

    06:15

  • Brad Leone makes pork tenderloin with maple syrup, chiles

    05:57

  • These cinnamon buns will make you melt

    04:21

  • Gaby Dalkin shows how to make her cheesy potato gratin and famous Christmas mix

    03:56

  • Make these creative holiday treats from chef Zane Holmquist

    03:49

  • Make sheet-pan pork chops and panzanella for Christmas

    03:49

  • Potato chip vodka and hot soda: Yuck or Yum?

    01:42

  • Pasta expert makes ricotta gnocchi with broccoli pesto

    04:42

  • These holiday cocktails will wow your guests

    05:00

  • Make spaghetti alla carbonara for a holiday breakfast

    05:32

  • Watch this waitress’s reaction to receiving giant tip

    01:05

TODAY

Alex Guarnaschelli makes noodle-free lasagna

03:52

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli from “Alex vs. America” joins Jenna and Sheinelle to make a noodle-free vegetable lasagna with Italian-grandmother style white béchamel sauce. Guarnaschelli’s new Food Network show has her competing against chefs from around the country as they try to knock her off her culinary throne.Jan. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Alex Guarnaschelli makes noodle-free lasagna

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    What is a pancake cake? Milk Bar founder shares recipe for trendy dessert (or breakfast)

    04:06

  • Milk Bar owner shares red velvet cake recipe for Savannah Guthrie’s birthday

    03:54

  • Baked by Melissa CEO shares her recipe for salad that went viral on TikTok

    06:56

  • Make chef JJ Johnson's seafood gumbo for New Year’s Eve

    03:01

  • Impress your friends by making these recipes from Carson and Siri Daly

    05:50

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All