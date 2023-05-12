Identical triplets follow mom’s footsteps in same medical practice
DHS secretary Mayorkas on end of Title 42, overcrowding at border
As Title 42 expires, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas joins TODAY to discuss the chaos and severe overcrowding at the southern border saying, "We are operating within the constraints of a broken immigration system. We have not received from Congress the resources that we need and that we requested."May 12, 2023
