Alec Baldwin turns phone over to authorities investigating 'Rust' shooting
00:24
Share this -
copied
Alec Baldwin has voluntarily turned over his cell phone to police who are investigating the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust.” The actor’s attorney said Baldwin handed the device over on Friday with a statement saying that “the phone won’t provide any answers.”Jan. 15, 2022
NFL playoffs kick off amid winter freeze
04:05
Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI in Georgia
00:24
Now Playing
Alec Baldwin turns phone over to authorities investigating 'Rust' shooting
00:24
UP NEXT
‘The Godfather’ is returning to theaters for 50th anniversary
00:45
Netflix raises prices in US and Canada
00:38
Bob Saget’s closest friends and family hold private funeral