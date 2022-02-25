Alec Baldwin takes to social media after Matt Hutchins interview
Alec Baldwin has not released any public comment following Hoda Kotb’s exclusive interview with Matthew Hutchins, the widow of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. However, the actor did post a couple of cryptic messages on social media. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Feb. 25, 2022
