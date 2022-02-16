IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alec Baldwin sued for wrongful death in new lawsuit

02:29

A new wrongful death lawsuit alleges that actor Alec Baldwin’s reckless behavior and cost-cutting measures on the set of “Rust” led to the death of the movie’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The suit also alleges at least 15 safety practices were disregarded on set. NBC's Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY after speaking to the attorneys behind the lawsuit.Feb. 16, 2022

Halyna Hutchins family sues Alec Baldwin and other ‘Rust’ filmmakers over fatal shooting

