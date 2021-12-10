Alec Baldwin shares letter from ‘Rust’ crew defending production
Following the tragic death that took place on the set of the movie “Rust,” actor Alec Baldwin posted a letter that he claimed was signed by over two dozen crew members disputing claims the set was “chaotic.” “It is common to work on unprofessional or hectic productions… Rust was not one of them.” NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Dec. 10, 2021
