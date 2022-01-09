Alec Baldwin says he is cooperating with authorities on ‘Rust’ shooting
Alec Baldwin responded to reports that he is not cooperating with authorities in the investigation into the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust.” Baldwin called the reports "lies.” Authorities in New Mexico have issued a search warrant for Baldwin’s phone, but since he’s in New York, Baldwin says the warrant must also go through local authorities there.Jan. 9, 2022
