Alec Baldwin ‘mistakenly’ handed loaded gun before fatal accident, documents show

New documents released overnight reveal what may have happened moments before Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the film “Rust.” According to a search warrant, a crew member grabbed the prop gun from a cart and was unaware it was loaded with live rounds before handing it to the actor. The incident killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the film’s director, Joel Souza. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Weekend TODAY.Oct. 23, 2021