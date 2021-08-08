Alcohol monitoring, fights over masks, canceled flights: What’s going on with air travel?

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration asked airports to monitor how much alcohol passengers are served while waiting for their flights. This comes as the number of physical confrontations on commercial flights has skyrocketed, with flight attendants having to subdue travelers who sometimes aggressively refuse to wear masks. Meanwhile Spirit Airlines has left passengers furious after canceling hundreds of flights. In this week’s Sunday Focus, NBC’s Ali Vitali looks into the current state of air travel.Aug. 8, 2021