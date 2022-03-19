Alaska Congressman Don Young, the longest serving member of the current Congress, has passed away at the age of 88. First elected in 1973, Young was reelected in 2020 to his 25th term as the only representative from Alaska.March 19, 2022
Now Playing
Alaska Congressman Don Young dies at 88
00:24
UP NEXT
Biden warns China not to support Russia as war in Ukraine rages
03:03
Russia escalates bombing of civilian targets amid food shortage
02:40
Four US service members killed during NATO exercise in Norway
01:43
This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offers