Alana Haim talks acting debut in ‘Licorice Pizza,’ upcoming tour
05:13
Alana Haim has been performing music all over the world with her sisters since 2007, but recently made her acting debut in the Oscar-nominated movie “Licorice Pizza.” She joins Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist to talk about how she got the part, and she shares plans for an upcoming tour.Feb. 23, 2022
Alana Haim talks acting debut in 'Licorice Pizza,' upcoming tour
05:13
