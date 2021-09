Ten years ago, country music superstar Alan Jackson was diagnosed with a degenerative nerve condition affecting his ability to walk. Now, for the first time, he opens up about his health struggles to TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager. “It’s genetic, I inherited it from my daddy,” he says. “It’s been affecting me for years, and it’s becoming more and more obvious.” He says it’s a relief to open up about it at last.Sept. 28, 2021