Alabama Supreme Court rules that frozen embryos are children
Feb. 20, 2024

Alabama Supreme Court rules that frozen embryos are children

00:29

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that frozen embryos are children and that a person can be held liable for destroying them. Reproductive rights advocates say the case could have implications for fertility treatments such as IVF and the hundreds of thousands of patients who seek them each year.Feb. 20, 2024

