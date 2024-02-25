Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling
The Alabama state Supreme Court has ruled that frozen human embryos from in vitro fertilization are considered children, meaning discarding them could lead to legal or civil consequences. The revolutionary medical breakthrough has brought the gift of children to millions of parents who otherwise could not have them, so what is the future of IVF in the state? NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Feb. 25, 2024
