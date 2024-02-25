IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling
Feb. 25, 2024

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph on ‘Abbott Elementary,’ 40-year climb to stardom

  • See the best moments from the 2024 SAG Awards

  • See dad bounce around in balloon after hilarious leaf blower stunt

  • Volunteers enlist camels to save Joshua trees in Mojave desert

  • Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39

    Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling

    Sunday Mug Shots: 70th birthday celebration in Tahiti

  • US strikes Houthis targets threatening ships in Red Sea

  • Does Nikki Haley have a path forward to the GOP nomination?

  • Trump defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina GOP primary

  • John Oliver on ‘Last Week Tonight,’ ‘Daily Show,’ and Liverpool FC

  • Jason Kelce dons luchador mask at Chiefs’ Super Bowl after party

  • Dr. Brooke Ellison, disability rights advocate, dies at 45

  • Celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro with Sunday Mug Shot

  • Israel’s Netanyahu threatens Rafah attack despite US warnings

  • Russian forces take control of key eastern town in Ukraine

  • Does judgment against Trump hurt his business reputation?

  • Trump campaigns at first rally since $350 million fine

  • John Oliver on joining 'The Daily Show’ in 2006: I felt 'at home’

  • Catherine O’Hara talks ‘Argylle,’ ‘Home Alone’ legacy, 'Schitt's Creek'

Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling

The Alabama state Supreme Court has ruled that frozen human embryos from in vitro fertilization are considered children, meaning discarding them could lead to legal or civil consequences. The revolutionary medical breakthrough has brought the gift of children to millions of parents who otherwise could not have them, so what is the future of IVF in the state? NBC's Priscilla Thompson reports in this week's Sunday Focus.Feb. 25, 2024

