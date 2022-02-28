Al, Sheinelle and Dylan give behind-the-scenes look at TODAY, Studio 1A and more
25:00
Share this -
copied
In this episode of “Making of TODAY,” we’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the January/February 2022 happenings at TODAY. It was a busy two months on the air and off for our team with TODAY’s 70th birthday, the Olympics and Dylan’s return to work. We’ll see how Al Roker turned a SoCal mall into a winter wonderland, the TODAY team diving into the viral Hoda and Jenna polar plunge debate, and more.Feb. 28, 2022
Now Playing
Al, Sheinelle and Dylan give behind-the-scenes look at TODAY, Studio 1A and more
25:00
UP NEXT
Watch Hoda Kotb’s extended interview with Matt Hutchins as he opens up about love for his late wife, his grief and her legacy
24:58
‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson
07:08
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters
04:45
Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson on potential ‘Law & Order’ guest stars
01:11
Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni talk Benson and Stabler’s feelings