Al, Sheinelle and Dylan give behind-the-scenes look at TODAY, Studio 1A and more

In this episode of “Making of TODAY,” we’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the January/February 2022 happenings at TODAY. It was a busy two months on the air and off for our team with TODAY’s 70th birthday, the Olympics and Dylan’s return to work. We’ll see how Al Roker turned a SoCal mall into a winter wonderland, the TODAY team diving into the viral Hoda and Jenna polar plunge debate, and more.Feb. 28, 2022