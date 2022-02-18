Watch Al Roker walk the runway for prostate cancer foundation
TODAY’s Al Roker walked the runway at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show on Thursday. Roker strutted the catwalk for a good cause, with donations from the event going to prostate cancer education and research. Roker was diagnosed with the disease in 2020, and underwent prostate cancer surgery.Feb. 18, 2022
