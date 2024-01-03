IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, shares her daily emotional struggles

    02:17

  • New video shows brawl between Ian Ziering and a group of bikers

    02:37

  • Names of 150+ people connected to Jeffrey Epstein to be revealed

    03:14

  • Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns after turbulent tenure

    02:13

  • Republican delegation to visit Southern border amid migrant influx

    02:39

  • New questions emerge after fiery collision on Tokyo runway

    02:17
  • Now Playing

    Major winter storm expected to reach East Coast this weekend

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Style star and author Eva Chen talks new children's book

    04:55

  • How Clark's Botanicals CEO overcame odds to create skincare line

    04:58

  • How can I tell my friend her dating profile photos are not flattering?

    03:49

  • Four Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys

    24:56

  • Meet the man pursuing two passions as a doctor and a chef

    04:51

  • Gypsy Rose Blanchard gains massive social following after release

    02:36

  • See a day in the life of Pennsylvania’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

    05:20

  • One ticket in Michigan wins $842 million Powerball jackpot

    00:49

  • New spike in respiratory illnesses across US sparks concerns

    02:39

  • South Korea’s opposition leader survives assassination attempt

    00:37

  • Inside the growing popularity of travel ‘dupes’

    02:57

  • Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse enters public domain

    02:54

  • Flights saw lowest cancelation rate in 5 years amid record travel

    02:34

Major winter storm expected to reach East Coast this weekend

02:39

A winter storm is making its way across the country and could bring the biggest snowfall in years for parts of the East Coast. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.Jan. 3, 2024

  • Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, shares her daily emotional struggles

    02:17

  • New video shows brawl between Ian Ziering and a group of bikers

    02:37

  • Names of 150+ people connected to Jeffrey Epstein to be revealed

    03:14

  • Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns after turbulent tenure

    02:13

  • Republican delegation to visit Southern border amid migrant influx

    02:39

  • New questions emerge after fiery collision on Tokyo runway

    02:17
  • Now Playing

    Major winter storm expected to reach East Coast this weekend

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Style star and author Eva Chen talks new children's book

    04:55

  • How Clark's Botanicals CEO overcame odds to create skincare line

    04:58

  • How can I tell my friend her dating profile photos are not flattering?

    03:49

  • Four Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys

    24:56

  • Meet the man pursuing two passions as a doctor and a chef

    04:51

  • Gypsy Rose Blanchard gains massive social following after release

    02:36

  • See a day in the life of Pennsylvania’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

    05:20

  • One ticket in Michigan wins $842 million Powerball jackpot

    00:49

  • New spike in respiratory illnesses across US sparks concerns

    02:39

  • South Korea’s opposition leader survives assassination attempt

    00:37

  • Inside the growing popularity of travel ‘dupes’

    02:57

  • Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse enters public domain

    02:54

  • Flights saw lowest cancelation rate in 5 years amid record travel

    02:34

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, shares her daily emotional struggles

New video shows brawl between Ian Ziering and a group of bikers

Names of 150+ people connected to Jeffrey Epstein to be revealed

Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns after turbulent tenure

Republican delegation to visit Southern border amid migrant influx

New questions emerge after fiery collision on Tokyo runway

Major winter storm expected to reach East Coast this weekend

Style star and author Eva Chen talks new children's book

Detox your winter skin with these top products

How Clark's Botanicals CEO overcame odds to create skincare line

How to get in a full workout without leaving your house

The numerology of 2024, Dunkin Donuts and more trending topics

'Finding Your Roots' host reveals his list of dream guests

Meet the man pursuing two passions as a doctor and a chef

See TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones’ feature in Women’s Health

See sweet pic of Hoda Kotb meeting Al Roker’s granddaughter

TODAY's Craig Melvin welcomes a new puppy into the family

Start your new year strong with a salad packed with superfoods

Marranitos: How to make these traditional Mexican cookies

Pierna navideña: How to make a roast pork leg for Christmas

Style star and author Eva Chen talks new children's book

Detox your winter skin with these top products

How Clark's Botanicals CEO overcame odds to create skincare line

Hoda & Jenna embark on a wellness journey to kick off 2024

How can I tell my friend her dating profile photos are not flattering?

Hoda and Jenna share how they celebrated the holidays

Get the recipes for 4 unique and fun New Year’s Eve drinks

How to incorporate 2024 décor trends in your home

Try these NYE makeup looks inspired by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

Look back at the top moments of Hoda & Jenna in 2023

What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

TODAY Bestsellers of 2023: Home, beauty, cleaning, more

Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty with exclusive discount

2024 food trends: What will be in your glass and on your plate

Start your new year strong with a salad packed with superfoods

Brothy beans and garlic bread: Get these New Year's recipes

Get the recipes for 4 unique and fun New Year’s Eve drinks

Spinach artichoke dip and brisket sliders: Get the recipes!

Rigatoni all'arrabbiata: Get Evan Funke’s recipe!

New Year’s drinks guide: Bottle popping, festive cocktails and more

How Darjeeling Express owner works to support women globally

Elizabeth Heiskell makes unstuffed deviled eggs and cheese dream

Marranitos: How to make these traditional Mexican cookies