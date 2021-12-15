Al Roker spotlights the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center
04:41
Share this -
copied
Correll Jones has worked in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, home of the TODAY show, for more than two decades, and at holiday time it’s his job to spread cheer to all who visit. Al Roker spotlights the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center. “If you’re coming to see the tree, you’re also coming to see me,” says the man known as "CJ."Dec. 15, 2021
Now Playing
Al Roker spotlights the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center
04:41
UP NEXT
‘Santa Claus girls’ spread Christmas spirit throughout community
05:42
Nationwide program helps provide early education to children
03:38
Generous act bonds 2 friends for life
04:44
Heritage Youth Sports Foundation gets early holiday surprise
04:12
How a California school is feeding kids in need and teaching them to eat healthy