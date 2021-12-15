IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

It's not too late! 26 last-minute gifts you can get on Amazon

  • Now Playing

    Al Roker spotlights the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Santa Claus girls’ spread Christmas spirit throughout community

    05:42

  • Nationwide program helps provide early education to children

    03:38

  • Generous act bonds 2 friends for life

    04:44

  • Heritage Youth Sports Foundation gets early holiday surprise

    04:12

  • How a California school is feeding kids in need and teaching them to eat healthy

    04:35

  • How a Michigan senior center is spreading joy this Christmas

    03:46

  • Santa Swap Spectacular: Retired teacher plays in Hoda and Jenna’s holiday game

    03:29

  • Desks by Dads founders are building desks for students learning at home

    03:16

  • Last-minute ideas for celebrating the holidays at home

    04:30

  • TODAY Toy Drive: Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami spreads holiday cheer

    04:29

  • Reason for the Season: The Salvation Army provides holiday support during the COVID-19 pandemic

    07:20

  • Reason for the Season: Holiday traditions during COVID-19

    07:31

  • Meet Salvation Army volunteer with remarkable resemblance to Santa

    04:30

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise hard-working nurse with a video call

    03:54

  • Watch Dylan and Calvin visit Santa in virtual experience

    04:50

  • Meet the teacher on a mission to give every student a holiday gift

    08:22

  • Americans step up to help neighbors in need during holiday season

    02:22

  • Shaquille O’Neal urges contributions to TODAY Toy Drive

    00:49

  • Toy drive volunteers work to keep up with overwhelming demand

    03:53

TODAY

Al Roker spotlights the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center

04:41

Correll Jones has worked in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, home of the TODAY show, for more than two decades, and at holiday time it’s his job to spread cheer to all who visit. Al Roker spotlights the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center. “If you’re coming to see the tree, you’re also coming to see me,” says the man known as "CJ."Dec. 15, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Al Roker spotlights the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Santa Claus girls’ spread Christmas spirit throughout community

    05:42

  • Nationwide program helps provide early education to children

    03:38

  • Generous act bonds 2 friends for life

    04:44

  • Heritage Youth Sports Foundation gets early holiday surprise

    04:12

  • How a California school is feeding kids in need and teaching them to eat healthy

    04:35

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All