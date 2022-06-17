Al Roker shares what his family’s Father’s Day plans are

- Now Playing
Al Roker shares what his family’s Father’s Day plans are04:39
- UP NEXT
Father’s Day gift guide to enjoy special time with dad04:01
Last minute Mother’s Day gifts that add a personal touch02:58
Sheinelle Jones spent part of Easter in a tow truck01:10
Blake Shelton scares Carson Daly’s daughter on Easter02:17
Easter and Passover holiday travel raises coronavirus concerns01:57
Easy entertaining and decorating ideas for Easter04:37
Jenna Bush Hager shares how George W. Bush celebrates Presidents Day01:22
Make this mushroom ragu with new pasta shape cascatelli05:31
Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in annual Christmas day message00:43
Christmas travel hindered by increasing COVID cases02:08
Pope Francis delivers annual Christmas message to limited crowd due to COVID-1901:53
How Queen Elizabeth and the royal family are celebrating Christmas02:27
Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander take us inside their holiday traditions03:02
Best ways to handle your holiday returns03:02
Hear a Christmas message from Cardinal Gregory of Washington04:11
Christmas holiday travel plans altered by omicron variant02:02
Make sheet-pan pork chops and panzanella for Christmas03:49
Last-minute holiday shopping strategies and tips06:55
Why Queen Elizabeth won't be spending Christmas at traditional country estate02:40
- Now Playing
Al Roker shares what his family’s Father’s Day plans are04:39
- UP NEXT
Father’s Day gift guide to enjoy special time with dad04:01
Last minute Mother’s Day gifts that add a personal touch02:58
Sheinelle Jones spent part of Easter in a tow truck01:10
Blake Shelton scares Carson Daly’s daughter on Easter02:17
Easter and Passover holiday travel raises coronavirus concerns01:57
Play All
Play All