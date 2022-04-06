Al Roker shares details of upcoming rare interview with Obama
TODAY’s Al Roker will be sitting down with former President Obama to cover topics including the environment, Earth Month and the new Netflix documentary “Our Great National Parks.” Get a sneak peek at the new nature series!April 6, 2022
