  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada

    04:49
    Al Roker sends well wishes to NBC meteorologist battling cancer

    00:33
    Shaun White: ‘I feel fortunate’ I got to choose when I ended my Olympic career

    03:08

  • Linda Evangelista opens up about procedure she says disfigured her body

    03:03

  • Teddy bear reunited with family after becoming social media star

    01:02

  • Matthew and Kelly Stafford open up about their personal journey and Super Bowl win

    04:13

  • Bob Saget’s family sues to keep records private

    02:28

  • Paislee Shultis, missing since 2019, found hidden under staircase

    01:58

  • Spring training delayed amid clash between players and team owners

    03:41

  • Prince Andrew faced pressure from royal family before settling, commentator says

    02:50

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit: See what’s in the agreement

    02:44

  • Watch: Out-of-control tire smashes into windshield of police cruiser

    00:24

  • First woman cured of HIV after breakthrough stem cell transplant

    00:22

  • Sandy Hook families agree to $73 million settlement with gunmaker

    00:30

  • Alec Baldwin sued for wrongful death in new lawsuit

    02:29

  • CDC expected to update mask guidance as early as next week

    01:59

  • Biden on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'An invasion remains distinctly possible’

    02:40

  • Massive winter storm system impacting millions coast-to-coast

    01:59

  • Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

    04:41

Al Roker sends well wishes to NBC meteorologist battling cancer

00:33

TODAY’s Al Roker sends thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery to Bob Nunnally, a meteorologist at the NBC affiliate in Columbus, Ohio. Nunnally is taking time away from his on-air duties while battling cancer.Feb. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

