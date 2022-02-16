Al Roker sends well wishes to NBC meteorologist battling cancer
00:33
TODAY’s Al Roker sends thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery to Bob Nunnally, a meteorologist at the NBC affiliate in Columbus, Ohio. Nunnally is taking time away from his on-air duties while battling cancer.Feb. 16, 2022
