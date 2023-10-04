Al Roker says he's getting genetically tested for cancer

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How to protect against flight delays, cancellations, lost luggage04:54
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 4, 202301:24
Now Playing
Al Roker says he's getting genetically tested for cancer00:19
UP NEXT
Jill Martin shares moving update on breast cancer journey07:20
‘Grapevine’ podcast highlights culture wars and the classroom02:40
104-year-old becomes oldest woman to tandem skydive00:49
Simeone Biles and Team USA have eyes set on world title02:37
Tupac Shakur murder suspect set to make court appearance02:21
Man accused of kidnapping 9-year-old could face more charges02:01
Emergency broadcast test to ping phones at 2:20 p.m. ET00:39
Trump says he plans to testify in civil fraud trial02:17
Health care workers at Kaiser Permanente set to strike01:50
Mass shooting at Morgan State University leaves 5 injured01:54
Kevin McCarthy says he won’t seek speakership again after ousting06:35
It’s harvest season! Check out these great getaway destinations04:39
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 3, 202301:16
Monica Lewinsky addresses self-bullying in new campaign07:20
Marlins GM Kim Ng is first woman to lead an MLB team to playoffs02:52
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2 billion00:21
Hunter Biden expected to plead not guilty to three gun charges01:19
Al Roker says he's getting genetically tested for cancer00:19
After Jill Martin shared her journey with cancer, TODAY’s Al Roker said he is waiting on the results of a genetic test given his family’s history with breast cancer.Oct. 4, 2023
How to protect against flight delays, cancellations, lost luggage04:54
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 4, 202301:24
Now Playing
Al Roker says he's getting genetically tested for cancer00:19
UP NEXT
Jill Martin shares moving update on breast cancer journey07:20
‘Grapevine’ podcast highlights culture wars and the classroom02:40
104-year-old becomes oldest woman to tandem skydive00:49
Simeone Biles and Team USA have eyes set on world title02:37
Tupac Shakur murder suspect set to make court appearance02:21
Man accused of kidnapping 9-year-old could face more charges02:01
Emergency broadcast test to ping phones at 2:20 p.m. ET00:39
Trump says he plans to testify in civil fraud trial02:17
Health care workers at Kaiser Permanente set to strike01:50
Mass shooting at Morgan State University leaves 5 injured01:54
Kevin McCarthy says he won’t seek speakership again after ousting06:35
It’s harvest season! Check out these great getaway destinations04:39
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 3, 202301:16
Monica Lewinsky addresses self-bullying in new campaign07:20
Marlins GM Kim Ng is first woman to lead an MLB team to playoffs02:52
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2 billion00:21
Hunter Biden expected to plead not guilty to three gun charges01:19