Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 8, 2021

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 8, 202102:56
What’s behind the boom in plastic surgery in America?05:52
LinkedIn editor-in-chief reveals their predictions for 202205:06
Hillary Clinton talks about her ‘would have been’ 2016 victory speech with Willie Geist02:03
How South Carolina rice could help you live to 10005:34
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee01:38
President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call02:39
Amazon’s web services hit by major outage02:38
Hillary Clinton reads parts of the victory speech she hoped to deliver in 201607:45
Scott Peterson could ‘reset the narrative’ at resentencing, legal analyst says02:19
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s church gets $20,000 reward00:36
Scott Peterson to be resentenced in 2002 deaths of his wife Laci and unborn son02:56
Kellogg’s workers reject contract offer, remain on strike00:24
Instagram CEO set to testify before Congress about safety for teens02:25
Pfizer CEO: New data about effectiveness of booster against omicron is ‘very good news’05:12
Pfizer releases new data about effectiveness of its booster against omicron01:53
Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’07:14
‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa Harding01:41
Tropical rainforests are regrowing in Puerto Rico04:03
Morgan and Bode Miller welcome new baby daughter02:43
Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 8, 202102:56
TODAY’s Al Roker is tracking the latest weather across the United States, including light snow in part of the Northeast and winter alerts in the West.Dec. 8, 2021
Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 8, 202102:56
What’s behind the boom in plastic surgery in America?05:52
LinkedIn editor-in-chief reveals their predictions for 202205:06
Hillary Clinton talks about her ‘would have been’ 2016 victory speech with Willie Geist02:03
How South Carolina rice could help you live to 10005:34
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee01:38