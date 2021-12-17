Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 17, 2021
TODAY’s Al Roker is tracking the latest weather across the United States, including heavy showers and thunderstorms moving from Mississippi toward Tennessee, and several inches of snow expected in the Northeast and Pacific Northwest.Dec. 17, 2021
