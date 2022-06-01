Al Roker’s walking coach on how to make your own exercise plan

Fitness expert shares the No. 1 tip to start a walking routine04:48
- Now Playing
Al Roker’s walking coach on how to make your own exercise plan06:47
- UP NEXT
Why men are ignoring their health – and why they shouldn’t04:46
Experts answer your top summer travel and health questions06:01
Sheinelle Jones learns about the benefits of spending time outdoors | Wellness TODAY22:01
Inside the mindset shift behind Americans losing weight04:56
Try these 6 strength-training exercises for walkers05:43
Summer medical checklist: How to get ready for fun in the sun04:30
Summer medical checklist: How to get ready for fun in the sun04:30
How to turn anxious thoughts into positive actions04:13
Here’s a list of hair loss treatment options for women04:09
What is the Kangoo Jumps workout? Watch Howie Mandel try it!02:28
3 health signs women should not ignore04:45
Try these simple exercises during your at-home workout routine03:37
Mindy Kaling on taking a small steps approach to weight loss03:45
Tunde Oyeneyin on life-changing moment that led her to Peloton05:02
Skin cancer prevention checklist: Dermatologist's tips to stay safe04:03
Simple exercises and foods to strengthen your bones05:13
Daily aspirin for heart health has ‘no net benefit,’ says task force00:36
Author Amy McCulloch uses extreme climbs to inspire her writing03:58
Fitness expert shares the No. 1 tip to start a walking routine04:48
- Now Playing
Al Roker’s walking coach on how to make your own exercise plan06:47
- UP NEXT
Why men are ignoring their health – and why they shouldn’t04:46
Experts answer your top summer travel and health questions06:01
Sheinelle Jones learns about the benefits of spending time outdoors | Wellness TODAY22:01
Inside the mindset shift behind Americans losing weight04:56
Play All
Play All