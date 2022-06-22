IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Al Roker celebrates son, Nick, after high school graduation

01:59

TODAY’s Al Roker is beaming as he talks about his son, Nick, graduating from high school on Tuesday. “It was a terrific moment and he’s put in so much hard work. I’m just so very proud of this young man.” Al also shares a video of Nick doing an impression of Craig Melvin.June 22, 2022

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts share joyful photos of son Nick's graduation

