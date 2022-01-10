Al Roker remembers Bob Saget: ‘He’s just going to be so missed’
The death of Bob Saget at age 65 made shockwaves around the country, and TODAY’s Al Roker remembers interviewing him on his digital show “Cold Cuts,” and Craig Melvin looks back at interviewing the cast of “Fuller House.”Jan. 10, 2022
