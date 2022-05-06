IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Al Roker surprised with honor of becoming first NOAA emissary

03:11

NOAA administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad joins TODAY to surprise TODAY’s Al Roker with the news that he is the agency's first NOAA emissary!May 6, 2022

Al Roker receives a letter from President Biden after receiving special honor

