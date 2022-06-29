IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beat the summer heat with a cooling blanket, beach tent and more genius finds

100% chance of sprinkles: Al Roker visits NYC ice cream shop

06:04

In the newest episode of “Family Style,” Al Roker got the scoop on a family-owned ice cream shop in New York City that’s dishing up flavors inspired by their Harlem neighborhood. The folks at Sugar Hill Creamery also surprised Al with his very own signature flavor called “Your Neck of the Woods!”June 29, 2022

From soda fountains to social media: Al Roker explores the history of ice cream

