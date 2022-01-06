IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Al Roker featured in Washington Post Magazine, focusing on climate change
TODAY’s Al Roker is featured in this week’s edition of The Washington Post Magazine where he talks about his efforts to raise awareness of climate change and the solution to tackle it.Jan. 6, 2022
