Al Roker explores the thriving global food scene in Austin, Texas | Family Style

Beyond brisket and Tex-Mex, the food scene in Austin, Texas has exploded in the last two decades as a must-visit spot for global cuisine. Al Roker explores immigrant-owned business beloved by locals and tourists to the state capital. He stops by Tony's Jamaican food truck and learns how to make their bestselling Caribbean oxtails. Then it's off to Habesha, an Ethiopian restaurant run by a husband-and-wife team -- with a little help from their daughters. And at Me Con Bistro, Vietnamese comfort food is dished up by a family of refugees paying homage to their mother’s heritage.April 27, 2022