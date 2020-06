In the wake of the death of George Floyd, TODAY’s Al Roker and Craig Melvin speak candidly about the challenges of being black parents, along with other dads and sons. “You cannot insulate them,” Craig says of raising black children. Al says, “My job as a father is to say, ‘Yes, this is out there, but you can’t let it rule your life.’” Al adds, “I think we’re seeing the beginnings of real change.”