Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

TODAY

Airlines race to deliver summer flight demands amid pilot shortage

03:05

With July 4th weekend fast approaching, airlines are scrambling to prevent further summer travel chaos during holiday weekends. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY on how airlines are meeting demands and dealing with the pilot shortage.June 17, 2022

TODAY

