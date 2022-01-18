IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Huge asteroid set to fly past Earth Tuesday 01:57 China fights to contain omicron spread ahead of the Olympics 02:11 New efforts underway to save starving manatees 04:22 An exclusive look at the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral 04:19 Russia says embassy in Ukraine operating normally after reports of evacuation 00:39 Rescue efforts at a standstill in Tonga as ash covers the runway 00:30 Rabbi says he threw chair at hostage-taker before escaping synagogue 02:14 Voting rights bill likely doomed as debate begins on Tuesday 02:10 Schools, hospitals struggle amid omicron but some areas begin to see drop in cases 02:16 Strong storm system threatening weekend plans across the country 00:51 Major cleanup underway after massive storm slams the East Coast 02:06
Now Playing
Airlines call for immediate intervention ahead of 5G rollout 02:59
UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Key West 04:32 New Jersey couple unites community over love of reading 04:24 Paralympian Mike Schultz on engineering his own prosthetic leg 05:17 Woman shares 'debt journey' to educate and empower others 04:39 Newly minted Maya Angelou quarters begin rolling out 03:59 Tennis legend Chris Evert shares ovarian cancer diagnosis 02:25 Friends and family gather for Bob Saget's funeral 02:34 Friends, co-stars, fans honor Betty White on her 100th birthday 03:56 Airlines call for immediate intervention ahead of 5G rollout 02:59
Airline and cargo carrier CEOs are warning of massive disruptions if the 5G rollout goes forward around the nation’s airports. The aviation industry is concerned that 5G will disrupt critical cockpit systems, while cell phone companies insist there is no risk to planes. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.
Jan. 18, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Huge asteroid set to fly past Earth Tuesday 01:57 China fights to contain omicron spread ahead of the Olympics 02:11 New efforts underway to save starving manatees 04:22 An exclusive look at the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral 04:19 Russia says embassy in Ukraine operating normally after reports of evacuation 00:39 Rescue efforts at a standstill in Tonga as ash covers the runway 00:30