IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 89% off tech, heated jackets and more gifts for men

  • What’s a cowboy-cation? Donna Farizan explores hot travel trend

    04:37

  • Hoda and Jenna audience member spins wheel for a trip!

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    Airfares soar 40% ahead of busy holiday travel season

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna audience member wins a trip to Paris!

    04:02

  • Top holiday travel tips, deals and destinations for 2022

    05:05

  • Demand for cruises spikes heading into holiday season

    03:42

  • Delta CEO talks pilot shortage, holiday travel, shrinking seat sizes

    04:43

  • 'Torture:' Airline passengers sound off over shrinking seat size

    03:13

  • Russian hackers claim responsibility in cyberattack on US airports

    02:09

  • Dylan Dreyer celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with family trip

    01:12

  • How to cut costs as you plan your holiday travels

    05:36

  • How a potential jet shortage could impact your future travel plans

    03:15

  • Hurricane Ian causes 2,100 flight cancellations across the country

    02:26

  • New Biden proposal could do away with hidden airline fees

    02:02

  • What you need to know about traveling for business post-lockdown

    02:22

  • Retired nurse saves infant who stopped breathing mid-flight

    01:48

  • Why 'shoulder season' is the perfect time to find travel deals

    05:12

  • Storms threaten millions of return flights for Labor Day

    02:14

  • Labor Day weekend travel: What to expect as millions hit the road

    03:12

  • Keep summer vibes going into September with these travel deals

    04:01

TODAY

Airfares soar 40% ahead of busy holiday travel season

02:57

Airfares are up a staggering 40% from the same time last year as Americans head into the holiday season. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY with advice from experts for finding affordable tickets.Nov. 15, 2022

25 best Christmas towns in the US for a winter getaway

  • What’s a cowboy-cation? Donna Farizan explores hot travel trend

    04:37

  • Hoda and Jenna audience member spins wheel for a trip!

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    Airfares soar 40% ahead of busy holiday travel season

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna audience member wins a trip to Paris!

    04:02

  • Top holiday travel tips, deals and destinations for 2022

    05:05

  • Demand for cruises spikes heading into holiday season

    03:42

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All