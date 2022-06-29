IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beat the summer heat with a cooling blanket, beach tent and more genius finds

Airbnb permanently bans parties for rental bookings

Airbnb is permanently banning parties and other large, noisy events for its rental bookings. Airbnb first banned party houses three years ago after a deadly shooting at one of its bookings and last year more than 6,000 accounts were suspended for violating the ban.June 29, 2022

Airbnb makes its party ban permanent

