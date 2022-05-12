IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Air traffic controller speaks out after helping passenger land plane

03:51

Air traffic controller Bobby Morgan was able to talk a passenger -- without flying experience -- through landing a plane after the pilot suffered a medical emergency. Reporting for TODAY, NBC's Kerry Sanders shares new details on how everyone was able to pull off the miraculous feat.May 12, 2022

Passenger with no flying experience lands plane after pilot has medical emergency

