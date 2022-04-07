Aidy Bryant talks 10 years at ‘SNL,’ new adult cartoon 'Human Resources'

“Saturday Night Live’s” Aidy Bryant joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her 10 years at “SNL." “I still get excited to come to the building, and every week is different so you’re always being surprised,” she says. Bryant also talks about her relationship with husband and fellow comedian Conner O’Malley, her new adult cartoon called “Human Resources” and plays a workplace edition of Never Have I Ever.April 7, 2022