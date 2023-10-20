Jim Jordan says he’s going to vie for speakership for 3rd time

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election case
Rep. Jim Jordan says he is going to try for a third time to be elected speaker of the House. With no one holding the gavel, the aid for Israel being urged by President Biden hangs in the balance. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Oct. 20, 2023
