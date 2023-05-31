Former NFL player tackles mental health in Black community
04:29
See preview of Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward items for auction
04:52
Car flies 120 feet after driving up tow truck ramp at full speed
00:41
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia
02:27
5 arrested in beating of 3 off-duty Marines in California
00:30
Court ruling shields Sackler family from future opioid lawsuits
00:28
Now Playing
Could AI lead to human extinction? New warning sparks concern
05:45
UP NEXT
Air New Zealand announces voluntary weigh-in for passengers
03:44
Canadian wildfires prompt air quality advisories in US
01:48
Inside look at Russia’s private army tapping into African resources
03:28
Ron DeSantis sets target on Trump while campaigning in Iowa
02:06
At least 2 residents still feared trapped inside Iowa building collapse
02:14
Video shows Chinese fighter jet flying in front of US military plane
02:04
US House set to vote on debt ceiling deal despite opposition
02:21
One girl’s legacy sparks search for a cure for her genetic condition
04:22
Al Roker returns to Studio 1A after knee surgery
01:45
Why the number of small-town doctors is on the decline
04:18
School sees double (and triple) during twintastic graduation
05:50
Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse is for sale — see the inside!
00:43
Elizabeth Holmes to report to prison to start 11-year sentence
00:27
Could AI lead to human extinction? New warning sparks concern
05:45
Link copied
The Center for AI Safety released a new statement warning that artificial intelligence could lead to human extinction and says mitigating the risk should be a global priority. NBC’s Jake Ward reports for TODAY on the warning for the theoretical consequences of advanced technology.May 31, 2023
Former NFL player tackles mental health in Black community
04:29
See preview of Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward items for auction
04:52
Car flies 120 feet after driving up tow truck ramp at full speed
00:41
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia
02:27
5 arrested in beating of 3 off-duty Marines in California
00:30
Court ruling shields Sackler family from future opioid lawsuits
00:28
Now Playing
Could AI lead to human extinction? New warning sparks concern
05:45
UP NEXT
Air New Zealand announces voluntary weigh-in for passengers
03:44
Canadian wildfires prompt air quality advisories in US
01:48
Inside look at Russia’s private army tapping into African resources
03:28
Ron DeSantis sets target on Trump while campaigning in Iowa
02:06
At least 2 residents still feared trapped inside Iowa building collapse
02:14
Video shows Chinese fighter jet flying in front of US military plane
02:04
US House set to vote on debt ceiling deal despite opposition
02:21
One girl’s legacy sparks search for a cure for her genetic condition
04:22
Al Roker returns to Studio 1A after knee surgery
01:45
Why the number of small-town doctors is on the decline
04:18
School sees double (and triple) during twintastic graduation
05:50
Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse is for sale — see the inside!
00:43
Elizabeth Holmes to report to prison to start 11-year sentence