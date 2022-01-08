IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison

01:39

The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia will be spending the rest of their lives behind bars after they were sentenced on Friday for his murder. The decision, after hours of testimony, ended with Arbery’s parents describing broken hearts that will never heal. NBC’s Catie Beck reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 8, 2022

