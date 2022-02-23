IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Social media star Jimmy Darts spreads love with undercover kindness 04:04 Phil Mickelson apologizes for ‘reckless’ comments about Saudi Arabia 03:07 Student reporter meets his favorite TODAY anchor: Savannah Guthrie! 01:01 ‘Tattleware’: How your boss might be tracking your remote activity 05:24
Now Playing
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty of federal hate crimes 00:20
UP NEXT
Helicopter crash in Hawaii kills 4 crew members 00:21 Russia could mount cyberattacks against US organizations, Homeland Security says 03:00 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash during training exercise in Utah 00:19 Queen Elizabeth remains a concern 3 days after COVID-19 diagnosis 01:44 National Guard to be deployed ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address 00:26 Biden to announce Supreme Court nominee by Monday 00:21 Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says 03:16 2 storms bring snow, ice and rain to millions 03:44 Putin signals no compromise on Ukraine 02:45 Biden announces stiff sanctions against Russia after Ukraine ‘invasion’ 02:38 Hoda and Jenna celebrate twos-day: 2/22/22! 01:40 Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’ 05:11 ‘Tinder Swindler’ spotlights rise of scammers using online dating, cryptocurrency 04:39 Meet the all-Black climbing group training to summit Mount Everest 03:45 Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win' 04:21 Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty of federal hate crimes 00:20
Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of federal hate crimes on Tuesday in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. They were previously convicted in state court. The federal convictions and life sentences mean they will serve long prison terms even if their state convictions are overturned on appeal.
Feb. 23, 2022 Read More Social media star Jimmy Darts spreads love with undercover kindness 04:04 Phil Mickelson apologizes for ‘reckless’ comments about Saudi Arabia 03:07 Student reporter meets his favorite TODAY anchor: Savannah Guthrie! 01:01 ‘Tattleware’: How your boss might be tracking your remote activity 05:24
Now Playing
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty of federal hate crimes 00:20
UP NEXT
Helicopter crash in Hawaii kills 4 crew members 00:21