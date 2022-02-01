IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Beat the cold with up to 75% off slippers, blankets and cookware

  • ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg from 'The View' over Holocaust comments

    01:43

  • Will we see 6 more weeks of winter? See Punxsutawney Phil's prediction

    00:46

  • Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions

    03:04

  • Gunman kills 2 Virginia police officers, suspect arrested

    02:01

  • What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

    02:28

  • Pfizer seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

    02:28

  • Massive winter storm on the way: Here's what to expect

    01:38

  • Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions across the country

    01:35

  • Athletes to watch during the Winter Olympics

    02:35

  • Two friends create space for healing in yoga community

    04:25

  • How to prevent winter sport injuries: Tips for any novice or expert

    05:37

  • Tom Brady officially retires from NFL

    00:29

  • Harry Smith looks back on 40 years of 'Late Night' and David Letterman

    06:25

  • Cincinnati schools to cancel classes day after Super Bowl

    01:10

  • Former KKK headquarters being reimagined in new theater project

    05:35

  • Whoopi Goldberg backtracks after controversial Holocaust comments

    02:24

  • Friends and family remember former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

    02:35

  • Here's who will have to pay taxes on Venmo, PayPal transactions

    03:44

  • New York Times buys Wordle, the internet's latest gaming obsession

    00:37
  • Now Playing

    Ahmaud Arbery case: Judge rejects plea deal on hate-crime charges

    00:26

TODAY

Ahmaud Arbery case: Judge rejects plea deal on hate-crime charges

00:26

A federal judge in Georgia has rejected a plea deal that would have ended hate crime prosecutions for two of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. The agreement would have allowed Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, to serve their state time in a federal prison. Their federal hate crimes trial is set to begin next Monday.Feb. 1, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg from 'The View' over Holocaust comments

    01:43

  • Will we see 6 more weeks of winter? See Punxsutawney Phil's prediction

    00:46

  • Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions

    03:04

  • Gunman kills 2 Virginia police officers, suspect arrested

    02:01

  • What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

    02:28

  • Pfizer seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

    02:28

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All