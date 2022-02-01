Ahmaud Arbery case: Judge rejects plea deal on hate-crime charges
00:26
Share this -
copied
A federal judge in Georgia has rejected a plea deal that would have ended hate crime prosecutions for two of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. The agreement would have allowed Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, to serve their state time in a federal prison. Their federal hate crimes trial is set to begin next Monday.Feb. 1, 2022
UP NEXT
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg from 'The View' over Holocaust comments
01:43
Will we see 6 more weeks of winter? See Punxsutawney Phil's prediction
00:46
Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions
03:04
Gunman kills 2 Virginia police officers, suspect arrested
02:01
What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
02:28
Pfizer seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5