Ahmaud Arbery case: Deliberations underway in hate crimes trial
00:20
Share this -
copied
Jury deliberations are resuming Tuesday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery. All three defendants, Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and Willian Bryan were convicted in state court and sentenced to life in prison.Feb. 22, 2022
UP NEXT
2 major US storms impacting tens of millions
01:41
Mandates shift nationwide as COVID-19 numbers drop
02:03
Gas prices soar amid crisis in Ukraine
02:08
All Russian lawmakers back Putin’s decision to recognize Ukraine’s separatist regions
01:37
UN orders emergency meeting on Russia-Ukraine crisis