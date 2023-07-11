Pilot suffers minor injuries after crashing plane into a hangar’s roof
00:20
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison
02:25
Now Playing
Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide
00:29
UP NEXT
Amazon Prime Day 101: How to find the best deals
03:26
Angelina Jolie’s company calls Brad Pitt a ‘petulant child’ in filing
02:57
Manhunt intensifies for survivalist inmate who escaped jail
01:22
Sec. Blinken on NATO’s support of Ukraine, cluster bombs
07:34
Millions brace for more severe weather after catastrophic flooding
03:13
‘Free Advice Guy’ George Viall shares his simple goal
04:17
The top 5 places to live in the US — and why they're booming
04:17
Zac Brown talks devoting his time to Camp Southern Ground
04:43
Separated conjoined twins heading home after successful surgery
05:39
USWNT heads to World Cup, Megan Rapinoe to retire after 2023
00:58
Logan Paul’s PRIME energy drink faces scrutiny
00:36
King Charles III welcomes President Biden at Windsor Castle
00:20
Dangerous boat jumping challenge leaves at least 4 dead
03:31
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B
02:36
Dangerous inmate with 'survivalist skills' escapes Pennsylvania jail
02:05
Ukraine marks 500 days of fighting with Russia
02:02
Biden faces backlash for deciding to send cluster bombs to Ukraine
00:56
Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide
00:29
Copied
The European Medicines Agency is investigating a possible link between Ozempic and an increased chance of thoughts of suicide ad self-harm. It’s based on just a few reported cases, and the maker says it found no causal association between the drug and self-harming thoughts. July 11, 2023
Pilot suffers minor injuries after crashing plane into a hangar’s roof
00:20
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison
02:25
Now Playing
Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide
00:29
UP NEXT
Amazon Prime Day 101: How to find the best deals
03:26
Angelina Jolie’s company calls Brad Pitt a ‘petulant child’ in filing
02:57
Manhunt intensifies for survivalist inmate who escaped jail
01:22
Sec. Blinken on NATO’s support of Ukraine, cluster bombs
07:34
Millions brace for more severe weather after catastrophic flooding
03:13
‘Free Advice Guy’ George Viall shares his simple goal
04:17
The top 5 places to live in the US — and why they're booming
04:17
Zac Brown talks devoting his time to Camp Southern Ground
04:43
Separated conjoined twins heading home after successful surgery
05:39
USWNT heads to World Cup, Megan Rapinoe to retire after 2023
00:58
Logan Paul’s PRIME energy drink faces scrutiny
00:36
King Charles III welcomes President Biden at Windsor Castle
00:20
Dangerous boat jumping challenge leaves at least 4 dead
03:31
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B
02:36
Dangerous inmate with 'survivalist skills' escapes Pennsylvania jail
02:05
Ukraine marks 500 days of fighting with Russia
02:02
Biden faces backlash for deciding to send cluster bombs to Ukraine