IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate summer with strawberry-rhubarb fried chicken, basil lemonade

  • Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo floating restaurant sinks at sea

    00:27

  • NYC taxi jumps curb leaving 6 injured, 3 critically

    00:25

  • COVID vaccine rollout for kids under 5 a relief for some parents

    02:23

  • ‘RINO Hunting’ ad aimed at Republicans draws bipartisan criticism

    02:30

  • Prince William turns 40: A look at his role in the royal family

    04:16
  • Now Playing

    Age-progressed images of Alcatraz fugitives released by officials

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Brutal heat wave creates dangerous conditions across the US

    04:00

  • Biden considers temporary pause on federal gas tax

    02:24

  • All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms

    01:33

  • Jan. 6 committee to highlight Trump’s pressure on state voting

    02:17

  • Officers had rifles 19 minutes after Uvalde shooting started: report

    02:25

  • Opal Lee on how to honor Juneteenth in a meaningful way

    07:13

  • Meet the sisterhood of rock climbers reaching new heights together

    05:00

  • Orchestra project brings refugees together from across the world

    04:42

  • Former KKK building being transformed into space of healing

    03:51

  • 'Hustle' is now Adam Sandler's top movie on Rotten Tomatoes

    00:42

  • Robert De Niro, Al Pacino reunite for 'The Godfather' anniversary

    00:52

  • New study looks for links between heart health and Alzheimer's

    04:18

  • Apple store employees in Maryland vote to unionize in historic move

    00:18

  • Here's how soon kids under 5 could get the COVID-19 vaccine

    02:22

TODAY

Age-progressed images of Alcatraz fugitives released by officials

02:32

The U.S. Marshals Service posted age-progressed images of what three inmates may look like today, decades after they escaped Alcatraz. Inmates Frank Morris, Clarence Anglin and his brother John, who escaped the prison after serving time for armed bank robberies, would be in their nineties if still at large. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.June 21, 2022

  • Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo floating restaurant sinks at sea

    00:27

  • NYC taxi jumps curb leaving 6 injured, 3 critically

    00:25

  • COVID vaccine rollout for kids under 5 a relief for some parents

    02:23

  • ‘RINO Hunting’ ad aimed at Republicans draws bipartisan criticism

    02:30

  • Prince William turns 40: A look at his role in the royal family

    04:16
  • Now Playing

    Age-progressed images of Alcatraz fugitives released by officials

    02:32

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All