Author talks new book that inspires inner peace and prayer

Bestselling author Agapi Stassinopoulos joins Hoda Kotb and Karen Swensen to talk about her new book, “Speaking With Spirit: 52 Prayers to Guide, Inspire, and Uplift You.” Stassinopoulos also talks about how her mother was her spiritual teacher and shares advice on finding connections and being grounded.April 15, 2022

