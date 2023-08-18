After Trump indictment, security measures increased for officials

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inside the race to repair US’s busiest runway at Reagan National03:15
Bryan Kohberger trial: Prosecution to push to keep trial on schedule04:04
COVID hospitalizations on the rise: Do you need another booster?02:43
Lawmakers take action after surge in smash-and-grab robberies02:14
Now Playing
After Trump indictment, security measures increased for officials02:08
UP NEXT
Southern California braces for Category 4 Hurricane Hillary01:29
Maui official resigns amid wildfire controversy02:24
Ruth Simmons talks new memoir, making Ivy league history04:34
Watch: Friends save teammate who collapsed on basketball court00:49
Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips04:24
US Women’s National team coach resigns after World Cup defeat00:24
Woman arrested for threatening a federal judge in Trump case00:34
Inside the rush to get air conditioning in schools amid record heat03:29
Officials add new lifeguard training in wake of shark attacks02:38
Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher's conservatorship claims02:50
Canada orders evacuations in Yellowknife as wildfire nears00:32
Sen. Dianne Feinstein sues trustees of her late husband's estate02:25
Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone00:31
New York officials spar over handling of onging migrant crisis02:07
Prosecutors set March 4 trial date for Trump racketeering case00:33
After Trump indictment, security measures increased for officials02:08
As the legal cases surrounding former President Donald Trump continue, there are new concerns for the safety of the judges and juries involved. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Aug. 18, 2023
Inside the race to repair US’s busiest runway at Reagan National03:15
Bryan Kohberger trial: Prosecution to push to keep trial on schedule04:04
COVID hospitalizations on the rise: Do you need another booster?02:43
Lawmakers take action after surge in smash-and-grab robberies02:14
Now Playing
After Trump indictment, security measures increased for officials02:08
UP NEXT
Southern California braces for Category 4 Hurricane Hillary01:29
Maui official resigns amid wildfire controversy02:24
Ruth Simmons talks new memoir, making Ivy league history04:34
Watch: Friends save teammate who collapsed on basketball court00:49
Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips04:24
US Women’s National team coach resigns after World Cup defeat00:24
Woman arrested for threatening a federal judge in Trump case00:34
Inside the rush to get air conditioning in schools amid record heat03:29
Officials add new lifeguard training in wake of shark attacks02:38
Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher's conservatorship claims02:50
Canada orders evacuations in Yellowknife as wildfire nears00:32
Sen. Dianne Feinstein sues trustees of her late husband's estate02:25
Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone00:31
New York officials spar over handling of onging migrant crisis02:07
Prosecutors set March 4 trial date for Trump racketeering case00:33